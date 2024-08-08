DM Gallant Conducts Strategic Review Amid Rising Threats from Iran and Hezbollah

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant convened a strategic review earlier today at the Operations Division’s command center, according to a statement from his office.

The session included key figures such as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir, the deputy head of the Shin Bet, and other senior defense officials. The meeting was held as Israel braces for potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah, highlighting the heightened state of alert and the importance of ongoing security assessments.