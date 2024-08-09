IDF Destroys Massive Tunnel In Central Gaza Strip

The IDF announced today that combat engineers have successfully destroyed a vast underground tunnel in the Netzarim Corridor area of the central Gaza Strip.

Measuring three kilometers in length, the tunnel featured multiple floors and branching paths, showcasing the complexity and sophistication of Hamas’ underground infrastructure. During the operation, troops discovered several rooms within the tunnel that were used by Hamas operatives to store weapons and equipment, as well as reside for extended periods.

After conducting a thorough investigation of the tunnel’s underground passages, combat engineers carried out a controlled demolition, completely destroying the tunnel.