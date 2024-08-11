Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Continues Targeted Operations Across Gaza Strip, Strikes Multiple Hamas Terror Sites [VIDEOS]


The IDF is continuing their targeted operations across the Gaza Strip, focusing on intelligence-driven strikes in the Rafah area.

Earlier today, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell emerging from a tunnel shaft in Rafah, which was swiftly eliminated by the Israel Air Force (IAF).

In a separate incident, another terrorist cell was spotted entering a military structure near IDF troops, leading to a coordinated strike by the IAF. Additionally, IDF forces targeted the area from which projectiles were launched toward Kibbutz Kissufim on Saturday, as well as a Hamas military structure used by the group’s rocket unit.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF has struck approximately 30 Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip. These targets included military structures, an anti-tank missile launch site, and weapons storage facilities. The operations are part of ongoing efforts to weaken Hamas’s military capabilities in the region.

