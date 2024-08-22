Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Study: Fluoride At Twice The Recommended Limit Is Linked To Lower IQ In Kids


A U.S. government report expected to stir debate concluded that fluoride in drinking water at twice the recommended limit is linked with lower IQ in children.

The report, based on an analysis of previously published research, marks the first time a federal agency has determined — “with moderate confidence” — that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids. While the report was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoride in drinking water alone, it is a striking acknowledgment of a potential neurological risk from high levels of fluoride.

Fluoride strengthens teeth and reduces cavities by replacing minerals lost during normal wear and tear, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The addition of low levels of fluoride to drinking water has long been considered one of the greatest public health achievements of the last century.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran May Postpone Attack On Israel But Is Urging Hezbollah To Strike

HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Parents Of American Held By Hamas Appeal For Hostages’ Release At Democratic Convention

Trump Speaks From Behind Bulletproof Glass At First Outdoor Rally Since Attempted Assassination

מי כעמך ישראל: Volunteers Search For 14 Hours For Toddler’s Lost Cochlear Implant

MAZEL TOV! Camp Simcha Camper Finishes Shas For Third Time [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

JD Vance: Kamala Harris Will “Walk Us Right Into A Nuclear War” [VIDEO]

THEY’RE CONFUSED: Billionaire Illinois Governor Pritzker Boasts Wealth After Sanders Criticizes ‘Billionaire Class’ At DNC

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Expected To Drop Out, Endorse Donald Trump

TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego

WATCH: Anti-Israel Protest Erupts During Nancy Pelosi’s Late-Night Comedy Show Appearance

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network