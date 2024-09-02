Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Motorcade Accompanying VP Nominee Tim Walz Involved In Crash


Vans carrying members of the press that were part of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s motorcade were involved in a crash on Monday afternoon.

Journalists traveling with the vice presidential nominee said the crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Interstate 794. Walz was on his way to an event celebrating Labor Day in Milwaukee.

A staff member in one of the press vans appeared to have a broken arm and was being treated by medics, according to the journalists, who said they were violently thrown forward as one van slammed into another in front of it and then was hit from behind.

Walz’s vehicle was not involved in the crash, according to the campaign.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH THIS: Netanyahu BLASTS International Pressure After 6 Hostages Executed

WATCH: Israeli President Asks For Forgiveness From Family Of Hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin HY”D

Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Biden Blames Hamas for Deaths of American-Israeli Hostages, Vows To Hold Hamas Leaders Responsible

SEE THE CHASDEI HASHEM: Military Sappers Detonate Powerful Bomb Intended To Kill Dozens

PYSCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Hamas Posts Video Of 6 Slain Hostages

New York Imam Calls To “Take Out” Prominent Jewish Professor At Columbia University [VIDEO]

FAILED LEFTIST STRIKE: Court Rules Against It, Almost All Cities Refused To Join, Flights At Ben-Gurion On Schedule

3 Israelis Injured, 1 Seriously, In Hezbollah Missile Attack On The Galil

HUGE NEIS: Major Terror Car Bombing Foiled At Entrance To Yishuv

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network