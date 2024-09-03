Netanyahu Slams Benny Gantz And Gadi Eisenkot

The Prime Minister’s Office, this evening (Tuesday, 3 September 2024), in response to Gantz’s remarks [translated from Hebrew]:

“The reality speaks for itself. Since Gantz and his party left the Government, Israel eliminated Hamas’s chief-of-staff and Hezbollah’s chief-of-staff, attacked the Houthis, seized the Philadelphi Corridor – the lifeline by which Hamas arms itself – and carried out a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, which thwarted its malicious plan and destroyed thousands of rockets aimed at the Galilee.

Whoever does not contribute to the victory and the return of the hostages would do well not to interfere.”