Hezbollah Rocket Barrage from Lebanon Hits Jezreel Valley, Damages Dairy Farm

A dairy farm in the Jezreel Valley suffered significant damage earlier this morning when it was struck during a rocket barrage from Lebanon, according to a statement by Israeli Police. Several cows were killed or injured in the attack. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for the barrage, stating that its target was the Ramat David Airbase.

The IDF reported that around 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon overnight, with most being intercepted by Israel’s air defense systems. Despite this, some rockets managed to hit targets in the area, including the dairy farm.