Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Ongoing Operations Against Hezbollah


Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant provided an update on Israel’s military operations targeting Hezbollah, stating that efforts continue to dismantle the terror group’s capabilities and secure Israel’s northern communities.

“I met today with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, and Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate to approve planned operations in the northern arena,” Gallant said.

He emphasized the ongoing focus on weakening Hezbollah’s operational strength:

“We are continuing our sequence of operations – eliminating Hezbollah terrorists, dismantling Hezbollah’s offensive infrastructure, and destroying rockets and missiles.”

Gallant further highlighted the importance of these missions to ensure the safety of northern residents:

“We have additional missions to complete in order to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. We will continue throwing Hezbollah off balance and deepening their loss.”

These remarks come as Israel continues its strategic military actions in Lebanon.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

STILL AT IT: Hamas Fires 4 Rockets At IDF Forces In Gaza

Hezbollah Fires 45 Rockets At Akko, Northern Residents Told To Stay Near Shelters

Imminent Hezbollah/Israel Truce? Israeli Officials Fume: “Will Lead To Next Oct. 7,” PM Denies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Indicted in Federal Corruption Investigation

Thousands Expected at Monumental Atzeres Tefillah in Lakewood to Support Acheinu Bnei Yisroel

40,000 Mercenaries Are In Syria Waiting To Enter Lebanon

WATCH: Argentine President Javier Milei Slams U.N. for Anti-Israel Bias in Fiery Speech

Trump Warns Iran: “We Are Going To Blow Your Country To Smithereens” [VIDEO]

Hospitals In Central Israel Told To Prepare For “Emergency Admissions”

Poll: 93% Of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Support Trump, 55% Of Modern Orthodox Back Harris

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network