Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Ongoing Operations Against Hezbollah

Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant provided an update on Israel’s military operations targeting Hezbollah, stating that efforts continue to dismantle the terror group’s capabilities and secure Israel’s northern communities.

“I met today with the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Head of the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, and Head of the IDF’s Operations Directorate to approve planned operations in the northern arena,” Gallant said.

He emphasized the ongoing focus on weakening Hezbollah’s operational strength:

“We are continuing our sequence of operations – eliminating Hezbollah terrorists, dismantling Hezbollah’s offensive infrastructure, and destroying rockets and missiles.”

Gallant further highlighted the importance of these missions to ensure the safety of northern residents:

“We have additional missions to complete in order to ensure the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. We will continue throwing Hezbollah off balance and deepening their loss.”

These remarks come as Israel continues its strategic military actions in Lebanon.