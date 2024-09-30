Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Visits the Northern Border


Today (Monday, 30 September 2024) Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited Israel’s northern border, where he met with troops serving in Brigade 188 and the Golani Brigade. Minister Gallant was briefed by commanders on the ground, about the readiness of troops for the possibility of expanding activities in the northern arena. The Minister also spoke to battalion and company commanders, who discussed their activities in Gaza and their deployment to the northern front.

Excerpts from the Minister’s remarks:

“The elimination of Nasrallah is a very important step, but it is not the final one. We will employ all the capabilities at our disposal, and if someone on the other side did not understand what those capabilities entail, we mean all capabilities, and you are part of this effort. We trust you to accomplish every mission at hand.”

“Our goal is to ensure the [safe] return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes. We are prepared to make every effort necessary to accomplish this mission. We will use all the means that may be required – your forces, other forces, from the air, from the sea, and on land. Good luck.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



