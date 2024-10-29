IDF Destroys Hezbollah Command Center and Explosives Site in Southern Lebanon [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In a targeted ground raid, the IDF reports that its 2nd Brigade, led by the 146th Division and assisted by Yahalom Unit forces, destroyed a Hezbollah underground command center in southern Lebanon.

The facility, reaching approximately 8 meters below ground, contained extensive terrorist infrastructure and was used to direct Hezbollah activities.

The operation also neutralized an additional underground site housing half a ton of explosives. The explosives site, built by Hezbollah years ago, was located within a civilian village, heightening the risk to local residents.

The IDF notes that both structures were fully neutralized, marking a significant blow to Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in the region.