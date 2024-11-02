IDF Eliminates Two Key Hezbollah Commanders Responsible for Heavy Projectile Fire on Israel

The IDF has announced the elimination of two senior Hezbollah commanders, Mousa Izz al-Din, who led forces in the coastal sector, and Hassan Majid Daib, the group’s artillery commander for the same region. This targeted operation, conducted in the Tyre area, neutralized leaders responsible for launching over 400 projectiles into Israel during October alone, including the recent rocket attack on Haifa Bay.

In the past day, the Israeli Air Force also struck more than 120 Hezbollah and Hamas targets, hitting anti-tank launch sites, weapon storage facilities, and command centers in Lebanon. IDF ground troops are continuing pinpoint raids in southern Lebanon, locating and destroying Hezbollah’s military infrastructure and neutralizing additional operatives.

In Gaza, IDF troops have been actively engaging in the Jabaliya area, where they report having eliminated dozens of militants through coordinated air and ground operations. Further south, in Rafah and central Gaza, IDF forces dismantled weapons depots and other terror infrastructure.