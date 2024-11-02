IDF Uncovers and Destroys Hamas Weapons Manufacturing Facility in Central Gaza [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

In recent operations, the IDF’s 5th Brigade located and dismantled an extensive underground Hamas weapons manufacturing site in the central Gaza Strip, near Zeitoun. Discovered in a tunnel complex, the facility was used to produce rockets, shells, grenades, and included diving equipment for sea infiltration attempts into Israeli territory.

The tunnel network also featured fully equipped living quarters with food supplies, cooking facilities, and offices. Engineering units, in collaboration with the Yahalom Unit and the Defense Ministry’s Engineering and Construction Directorate, neutralized the manufacturing site, significantly disrupting Hamas’s weapons production capabilities.