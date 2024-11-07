Israel Signs $5.2 Billion Deal for Next-Gen F-15 Fighter Jets with Boeing

In a significant defense advancement, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) has finalized a $5.2 billion agreement with Boeing to procure 25 advanced F-15IA fighter jets, with an option to purchase 25 more. This transaction, supported by U.S. aid approved by the Administration and Congress, is a major step in strengthening Israel’s air capabilities. Director General of IMOD, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, authorized the purchase during a recent visit to the U.S., after coordinated negotiations with the Israeli Air Force.

The newly acquired F-15IA jets will feature advanced Israeli technology integration, expanded range, enhanced payloads, and superior performance across various mission profiles, allowing the Israeli Air Force to uphold its strategic edge in the Middle East. Delivery will start in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft arriving each year.

Maj. Gen. Zamir highlighted this deal as part of Israel’s broader strategy to bolster its operational readiness across all military domains. This F-15 acquisition follows the recent addition of a third F-35 squadron, marking a historic enhancement in Israel’s long-term defense capabilities.

Boeing Israel’s President, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Ido Nehushtan, emphasized the importance of Boeing’s enduring partnership with Israel and its commitment to fulfilling this procurement in collaboration with the U.S. and Israeli governments.