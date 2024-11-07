Netanyahu Extends Ambassador Herzog’s Tenure Until January 2025

Upon the completion of the three-year term allocated to the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that Ambassador Michael (Mike) Herzog temporarily extend his tenure until 20 January 2025.

The Prime Minister will, in the coming days, announce the appointment of a new ambassador who will soon leave for the transition period.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Ambassador Herzog for his work over the last three years, and for his significant and professional contribution, especially during the challenging war period. Ambassador Herzog has honorably represented the State of Israel before administration officials, Congress, civil society organizations, the global media, and the American Jewish community.