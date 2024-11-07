Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Netanyahu Extends Ambassador Herzog’s Tenure Until January 2025


Upon the completion of the three-year term allocated to the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested that Ambassador Michael (Mike) Herzog temporarily extend his tenure until 20 January 2025.

The Prime Minister will, in the coming days, announce the appointment of a new ambassador who will soon leave for the transition period.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked Ambassador Herzog for his work over the last three years, and for his significant and professional contribution, especially during the challenging war period. Ambassador Herzog has honorably represented the State of Israel before administration officials, Congress, civil society organizations, the global media, and the American Jewish community.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FINAL NUMBERS: Donald Trump Wins 312 Electoral College Votes To 226 For Kamala Harris

A Heartfelt Thank You to YWN Staff and Loyal Readers for a Remarkable Election Night

Oct. 7 Probe: No Betrayal, Hamas Obtained Info On IDF Via Cyber Ops

SLAP ON THE WRIST: Antisemite Only Gets Probation After Swerving At Jewish Teen In Fleischmanns, NY

BIDEN: Selecting Harris Was ‘Best Decision I Made’

Opposition Feigns Shock At Gallant’s Dismissal, Calls For Civil Rebellion

WATCH IT: Kamala Harris Publicly Concedes 2024 Presidential Election To Donald Trump

THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Former AG Barr, GOP Leaders Urge End To Trump Legal Battles

Documents Reveal: Iran Trained Hamas Terrorists To Manufacture Rockets & Drones

WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network