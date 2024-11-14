Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: IDF Strikes Islamic Jihad Command Centers and Infrastructure in Syria


The IDF launched airstrikes today targeting key infrastructure and command centers of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Syria, resulting in substantial damage to its facilities and operatives.

Islamic Jihad, alongside Hamas and under the direction of leaders outside Gaza, played a role in the October 7th attack on Israel. The group also supports Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, with ongoing operations aimed at Israel, and acts as an Iranian proxy under direct guidance from Iran. Furthermore, Islamic Jihad operates within Syria, shielded by the Syrian regime.



