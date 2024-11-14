Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Destroys Over 140 Hezbollah Launchers in Southern Lebanon


In the past week, the Israeli Air Force has neutralized more than 140 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, which posed a direct threat to Israeli civilians and IDF troops in the region. Among those targeted were launchers responsible for recent attacks on the Western Galilee and central Israel.

The strikes also eliminated key Hezbollah leaders, including a battalion operations commander, an anti-tank missile commander, and a company commander within Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Forces.

Additionally, IDF operations over the week have led to the elimination of over 200 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon. The ongoing actions aim to weaken Hezbollah’s capacity to launch attacks on Israel’s northern border, with the IDF reaffirming its commitment to neutralizing threats to Israeli security.



