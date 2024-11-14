IDF Says They Conducted Multiple Strikes In Dahieh, Lebanon

Over the past few hours, the IAF conducted a series of intelligence-based strikes on Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold in Beirut, where Hezbollah has systematically embedded its terrorist infrastructure amidst the Lebanese civilian population, cynically exploiting them as a human shield.

Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk to civilians, including issuing advance warnings to the population in the area.

These strikes are a part of the IDF’s ongoing efforts to dismantle and degrade Hezbollah’s military capabilities. The IDF is continuing to strike Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the Dahieh area.