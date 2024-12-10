Israeli Defense Minister: Assad’s Fate Awaits Rebel Leaders Who Threaten Israel

Addressing the ongoing instability in Syria, Katz issued a stern warning to rebel leaders in the region: “Those who follow Assad’s path will meet the same fate. We will not permit any extreme Islamist terrorist entity to threaten Israel from beyond its borders.”

Katz revealed that he has instructed the IDF to create a “sterile defense zone” in southern Syria. The zone aims to block the presence of weapons and terrorist threats, preventing the establishment of terrorist infrastructure. Katz emphasized that the defense zone will not involve a permanent Israeli presence but is designed to preclude a situation similar to what developed in Lebanon and Gaza prior to October 7.