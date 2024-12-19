Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Teamsters Launch Strike Against Amazon Amid Holiday Rush


The Teamsters union launched a strike against Amazon that began Thursday morning, and it includes multiple facilities in California, in addition to facilities in New York, Illinois and Georgia.

The union says thousands of Amazon workers walked off the job at 6 a.m., right in the middle of the busy holiday shipping season.

The strike will impact several facilities located in California, including ones San Francisco, Victorville, City of Industry, and Palmdale, in addition to facilities in Queens, New York; Skokie, Illinois; and Atlanta, Georgia.



