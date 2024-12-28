Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Musk Faces Conservative Backlash Over X Account Restrictions


Tech billionaire Elon Musk faced accusations of censorship Friday from fellow conservatives after several prominent right-wing accounts who had criticized Musk’s views on immigration said that they subsequently lost access to premium features on Musk’s social media app, X.

At least 14 conservative accounts said late Thursday or Friday that X had revoked their blue verification badge, cutting them off from a variety of premium features, including the ability to monetize their accounts through subscriptions and advertising revenue-sharing, according to a review conducted by NBC News. Some accounts said the number of those affected was far higher.

The accounts were all still active Friday, but without access to monetization features; some of them said they worried about their ability to keep posting.



