Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Dismantles Hezbollah Tunnel and Weapon Stockpiles in Southern Lebanon


IDF troops uncovered and destroyed a 100-meter-long tunnel and Hezbollah attack infrastructure in southern Lebanon, linked to the Radwan Forces. The operation, led by the 300th Brigade with engineering support, neutralized explosives and confiscated rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and observation systems.

The tunnel connected to a Hezbollah command center equipped with rocket launchers used against Israel during the war. Nearby, troops found anti-tank missile stockpiles and heavy machine gun positions targeting IDF posts. All weapons and the tunnel were dismantled to eliminate the threat.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Interesting P’sak: Can Police Officers Drive Home At The End Of Their Shabbos Shifts?

WITCH HUNT CONTINUES: Attorney General Calls for Investigation into Sara Netanyahu

1,700-Year-Old Oil Lamp Depicting Menorah In Bais Hamikdash Unearthed In Yerushalayim [VIDEO]

Report: At Least 15K Hezbollah Pagers Failed To Explode During Operation

HY’D: IDF Officer Killed in Northern Gaza Fighting, Two Soldiers Injured

EXPOSED: U.S. Government Actively Worked To Suppress Lab Leak Theory In Covid-19 Origin Probe

MAILBAG: The Real Reason Donuts Cost $8+ – And Why It’s Your Fault

Israeli Fighter Jets Launch Massive Widespread Airstrikes On Houthi-Controlled Sites In Yemen

IDF Airstrike Eliminates Five Islamic Jihad Terrorists Posing As “Journalists”

Hatzalah South Florida and Hatzalah Orlando Merge, Expands Emergency Response Services

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network