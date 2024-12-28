IDF Dismantles Hezbollah Tunnel and Weapon Stockpiles in Southern Lebanon

IDF troops uncovered and destroyed a 100-meter-long tunnel and Hezbollah attack infrastructure in southern Lebanon, linked to the Radwan Forces. The operation, led by the 300th Brigade with engineering support, neutralized explosives and confiscated rifles, machine guns, anti-tank missiles, and observation systems.

The tunnel connected to a Hezbollah command center equipped with rocket launchers used against Israel during the war. Nearby, troops found anti-tank missile stockpiles and heavy machine gun positions targeting IDF posts. All weapons and the tunnel were dismantled to eliminate the threat.