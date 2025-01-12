Newsom Falsely Claims Full Reservoirs as Palisades Sits Empty

ANOTHER LIAR: Gavin Newsom falsely claims the reservoirs are full, even though the 117-million-gallon Palisades Reservoir has been confirmed empty.
It’s not a lie. His point is that California is not suffering from a lack of water in the system. Take a look at https://cdec.water.ca.gov/resapp/RescondMain . It will tell you the levels of every reservoir. Most are in great shape. They are not 100% full, but there are millions of gallons of water available. The Palisades reservoir was empty for repairs. It is a minor reservoir and not needed for water supply. It would have been great to have to supply water for fires though. The governor is trying to explain that the issue is getting the water to where it’s needed. It’s not the quantity of water overall.