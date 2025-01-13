LATEST INFO ON HOSTAGE RELEASE DEAL

- Mediators have set a midnight deadline for Hamas to respond to the “final” draft of a hostage-ceasefire agreement, per Channel 12.
- Hamas has reportedly provided Qatari mediators with a list of living hostages, as demanded by Israel. This list is believed to have been reviewed by Israel.
- Key details of the agreement:
- All 34 individuals on a previously published list of women, children, and elderly or ill men will be released in the first phase.
- The first phase will last 42 days, with hostages to be freed starting one week after the truce begins.
- Negotiations for the second phase will begin 16 days after the truce takes effect, focusing on releasing male hostages under 50.
- Hamas’s demand for an “end of the war” is expected to be rephrased as a “permanent ceasefire” in the agreement.