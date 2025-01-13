Coalition Members Oppose Hamas Deal: “Don’t Cross These 3 Red Lines”

Ten MKs from the coalition, along with the members of the right-wing Gvura and Tikva Forums, sent a letter to the Prime Minister and ministers urging them not to agree to a hostage release deal that crosses red lines.

“The worrying reports about an agreement with Hamas during these fateful days raise serious concerns for Israel’s security,” the letter states. “In the face of intense pressures from within and out, we reiterate our demand that under no circumstances shall three ethical red lines be crossed in any agreement with the murderous Hamas terror organization.”

“We cannot rely on others when it comes to Israel’s security. No one can replace IDF soldiers, not at the Rafah crossing, not at the Netzarim Corrider, and not anywhere else. The perception of the military leadership that we can rely on sensors or other factors collapsed on us all on October 7. Therefore, this is a red line. It is red from the blood of our brothers and sisters who were slaughtered, and it must not be crossed again under any circumstances.”

Additionally, they emphasized that the deal must see all the hostages released at one time. “The commitment to return all the hostages is a supreme moral obligation. The meaning of giving up strategic assets without securing the return of all the hostages is effectively abandoning all other hostages to long years or to death. Therefore, especially now, on the eve of President Trump’s entry into the White House, every arrangement must be conditioned on the return of everyone together.”

The letter then stated the third red line. “The return of the enemy to the northern Gaza Strip must not be allowed. This area is full of weapons depots and rockets and poses a direct threat to the residents of Sderot and the surrounding areas. The return of large numbers will inevitably lead to a resumption of shooting from there against our citizens. The meaning of this step is the loss of significant achievements in the war and turning those who fell in battle into those who fell in vain. This is an unethical step that will lead to many soldiers being required once again to risk their lives to cleanse the area from the neo-Nazi enemy opposite us.”

“Together with tens of thousands of IDF soldiers in Philadelphi, Rafah, Netzarim, and the northern border, we stand against the winds of weakness from within and the aggressive pressures from outside and demand a complete victory. But even if there is an agreement for a ceasefire, it must not cross these ethical red lines regarding Israel’s security. This is also our basic expectation from every minister and Knesset member from all parties,” the letter concluded.

According to foreign reports, in the first stage of the deal, 33 hostages will be released in exchange for a 90-day ceasefire in Gaza and the release of about 1,000 terrorists, including 48 terrorists who were released in the Shalit deal and were arrested again; about 90 female terrorists; 150 to 200 terrorists serving life sentences; about 350 terrorists under the age of 19; and about 560 sick and elderly terrorists.

The second stage of the deal will begin a week after the implementation of the first stage, during which the remaining hostages will be released in exchange for a not yet determined number of Palestinian prisoners and a second ceasefire that will last for a month and a half. Negotiations at this stage will include discussions on arrangements for ending the war and an Israeli withdrawal from the Strip. The third stage will be discussed between the parties if an agreement is reached on the second stage, and it will include the reconstruction and governance of the Strip.

