Delta Resumes Israel Flights: Tel Aviv to New York Tickets Available for April Departures

Delta Airlines is restarting flights to Israel, with tickets now on sale for the Tel Aviv to New York route starting in April. This signifies the airline’s first service back to Israel since halting flights due to the conflict in October 2023.
