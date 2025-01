Pete Hegseth was sworn in Saturday as the nation’s 29th secretary of defense, quickly joining President Trump’s Cabinet after a dramatic late-night vote in the Senate installed him as the Pentagon’s leader.

Hegseth took the oath from VP JD Vance with Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Rauchet, at his side and Republican senators looking on. The ceremony came less than 12 hours after Vance broke a 50-50 tie in the Senate to narrowly seal Hegseth’s confirmation.