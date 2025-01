The four female hostages were held captive together in Gaza and separated from Agam Berger just days ago. They were kept both in tunnels and buildings, dressed like Palestinian women, and taught to speak Arabic. While in captivity, they saw some media, mainly Al Jazeera.

The girls shared “The terrorists treated us humiliatingly and harshly. Liri was the leader of the group.” She was the one who spoke to the terrorists who guarded them.