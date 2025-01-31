Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Trump Declares End to BRICS Moving Away from Dollar


Trump has said that “the idea that the BRICS Countires are trying ot move away from the Dollar… is OVER.”



One Response

  1. Trump is probably the best thing that happened to the idea of BRICS. Just days ago Trump threatened to cut Colombia out of the USD banking system with access to SWIFT because of a minor disagreement. You can be certain that every country in the world is worried this can happen to them. And those countries are worried about their dependency on the dollar and want an alternative.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Preparing To Send 14,000 Additional Draft Orders To Bnei Yeshivos

MAILBAG: Mazel Tov! We’ve Successfully Destroyed Our Chinuch System And The Next Generation

United Hatzalah Requests UNRWA Campus In Jerusalem For Humanitarian Use

The Truth Behind The Viral Video Of The Public Protest Against Changes In The Igros Moshe

After Keeping Shabbos In Captivity: Agam’s Message To Am Yisrael: “בדרך אמונה בחרתי – ובדרך אמונה שבתי”

HY’D: IDF Solider Killed In Jenin Gunbattle; 5 Others Wounded

SICK: Palestinian Security Prisoner Released In First Gaza Ceasefire Now Works In Chareidi Neighborhood

SHABBOS PROTECTION: Agam’s Mother Got Her Wish With Weekday Release; Agam Kept Kashrus, Shabbos In Captivity

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Yehuda Oelbaum Zt”l, Renowned Menahel And Mechanech

HORROR IN DC: American Airlines Jet Collides With Army Blackhawk Chopper While Landing At Reagan Airport

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network