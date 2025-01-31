Trump Declares End to BRICS Moving Away from Dollar

Trump is probably the best thing that happened to the idea of BRICS. Just days ago Trump threatened to cut Colombia out of the USD banking system with access to SWIFT because of a minor disagreement. You can be certain that every country in the world is worried this can happen to them. And those countries are worried about their dependency on the dollar and want an alternative.
One Response
Trump is probably the best thing that happened to the idea of BRICS. Just days ago Trump threatened to cut Colombia out of the USD banking system with access to SWIFT because of a minor disagreement. You can be certain that every country in the world is worried this can happen to them. And those countries are worried about their dependency on the dollar and want an alternative.