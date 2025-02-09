Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Huckabee on Gaza: “Hope for Peace with Trump’s Leadership”


U.S. Ambassador to Israel Nominee Mike Huckabee on the situation in Gaza: “Let’s hope that people will listen to President Trump. The only time we’ve had real, significant peace in that region was the four years that Donald Trump was president.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mentally Ill Individual Attempts To Cut Off Jewish Man’s Ear In Crown Heights

Jerusalem Light Rail Suspends Service Through Thursday

EVIL BBC: Herzog Says Hostages Were “Badly Wounded & Starving;” BBC Claims Israel Did The Same To Terrorists In Jails

REVEALED: Pro-Hamas Groups Rushed to Organize London Protest DURING October 7 Massacre!

Ben Gvir: “I Saw The Images Of The Hostages And Remembered The Attorney-General”

Trump Removes Antony Blinken, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg’s Security Clearances

PAYBACK: Trump Says He’s Ending Biden’s Classified Intelligence Briefings

WATCH: Freed Hostages Reunite With Their Relatives At Sheba, Ichilov Hospitals

Initial Testimonies: Hostages Were Tortured And Starved

Israel: “Disturbing Images Of Starved Hostages Will Not Go Unanswered”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network