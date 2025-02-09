Huckabee on Gaza: “Hope for Peace with Trump’s Leadership”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Nominee Mike Huckabee on the situation in Gaza: “Let’s hope that people will listen to President Trump. The only time we’ve had real, significant peace in that region was the four years that Donald Trump was president.”
