A person was stabbed at the intersection of 9th Avenue and 46th Street. Boro Park Hatzoloh is treating the victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody, while two others remain at large. The NYPD is actively investigating the incident. A name for Tehillim isn’t needed in this incident.

