VP Vance at AI Summit: U.S. Will Block Hostile AI Weaponization Efforts

VP Vance at AI Action Summit in Paris: “We’ve watched as hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech… I want to be clear.. this administration will block such efforts, full stop.”
VP Vance at AI Action Summit in Paris: “We’ve watched as hostile foreign adversaries have weaponized AI software to rewrite history, surveil users, and censor speech… I want to be clear.. this administration will block such efforts, full stop.”
Popular Posts