Emily Damari Prays for Abducted Friends at Kosel

Emily Damari, who was released from captivity, prayed at the Western Wall for the safe return of those abducted, specifically mentioning her friends Gali and Ziv Berman: “May God grant them the strength to believe they will soon reunite with us.”
Emily Damari, who was released from captivity, prayed at the Western Wall for the safe return of those abducted, specifically mentioning her friends Gali and Ziv Berman: “May God grant them the strength to believe they will soon reunite with us.”
Popular Posts