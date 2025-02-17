Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Emily Damari Prays for Abducted Friends at Kosel


Emily Damari, who was released from captivity, prayed at the Western Wall for the safe return of those abducted, specifically mentioning her friends Gali and Ziv Berman: “May God grant them the strength to believe they will soon reunite with us.”



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Police Confiscate Palestinian Flags in Mea Shearim, Locals Throw Eggs During Operation [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Hamas “Fattened Up” Ofer Calderon With Rotten Food Before His Release

Hezbollah Fired 5 Drones At Israel, IDF Hid It From The Public

IDF Eliminates Hamas Leader In Lebanon Who Planned Attacks Against Jews Abroad

500 Days: The Rosh Yeshivah Cries With The Hostages’ Families

500 DAYS IN HELL: 73 Hostages, Alive & Dead, Remain In Captivity

Historic Petition Drive Launches to Revolutionize Kosher Financing for the Frum Community

WATCH: Trump on Hostage Deal: “You Do Whatever You Want”

MAILBAG: Why Is Mental Health Treated As A Privilege, Not A Right?

WATCH: Is It Mutar To Post On WhatsApp To Purchase By Non-Jewish Stores Who Are Cheaper

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network