MISSING PERSON ALERT: Catskills Hatzolah is searching for 69-year-old Stewart “Stewie” Mandel, last seen in Presidential Estates, Swan Lake, NY. He has red hair, blue eyes, is 6’1″, and weighs 180 lbs. *He was driving a blue Ford Edge with license plate KNN-1853.* If you have any information, please call 718-387-1750.