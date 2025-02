AGAIN: Ernst Delma, a violent repeat offender with 17 prior arrests, who punched a female NYPD cop in Aug 2024 and was released by Bronx Judge Eugene Bowen, has slugged a 23-year-old woman in Times Square on Feb 18 in a random attack. He is now held at Rikers with no bail.

Soft-on-crime rulings are putting the entire NYC at risk.