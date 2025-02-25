Thune: Confirmed Trump Cabinet, Not Musk, Should Pick Personnel

Reporter: “Now that the majority of President Trump’s cabinet nominees are confirmed, should they be the ones making the decisions on personnel instead of Elon Musk?”
John Thune: “I think that’s why we worked so hard to get these folks confirmed.”
