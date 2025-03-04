Tulsi Gabbard Teases Major JFK Files Reveal Coming Soon from Trump White House

BREAKING: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard says a big announcement is coming soon on the JFK Files: “President Trump will get what he promised the American people. I expect a big announcement to come from the White House very soon.”
