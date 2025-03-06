Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FBI NY Chief James Dennehy Gets Bagpipe Farewell After Forced Resignation Over Epstein Files


The head of the FBI NY Office, James Dennehy, was given a bagpipe send-off after he was forced to resign. After President Trump’s victory, he sent an email urging resistance to “dig in.”

He is allegedly accountable for concealing the Epstein files.



