BDE: YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Hagaon HaRav Ze’ev Berlin zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Gaon Yaakov and the eldest son-in-law of Maran Hagaon HaRav Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman zt”l. He was 83. Levaya details will be published by YWN when they become available.