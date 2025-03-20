Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

American Tourist George Glezmann Freed by Taliban, Heads Home via Qatar


After a meeting in Kabul between U.S. Envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials, George Glezmann, a 65-year-old American tourist detained since 2022, has been released and is traveling to Qatar before returning to the U.S. tonight with Boehler.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

INSANITY! Chareidi Extremists Attack Beit Shemesh Mayor Shmuel Greenberg and Family, Destroy His Vehicle

FLATBUSH: Petirah Of Rabbanit Helen Yedid A”H, Mother Of HaRav Meyer Yedid

Sa’ar: “A-G Acts Against The Gov’t Like A Kamikaze Pilot Against The Enemy”

Yeshiva Nachlas Dovid Celebrates Joyous Hachnosas Sefer Torah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

U.S. Department of Justice Accuses Forestburgh, NY, of Anti-Semitism in Housing Dispute

Hatzoloh of Rockland Undergoes Major Radio Dispatch Overhaul

Confused Terrorist Wannabe in Hamas Uniform Threatens “Zionists” in Times Square [VIDEO]

MAILBAG: How To Recognize And Help Someone Struggling With Suicidal Thoughts

MTA To Phase Out MetroCards By Year’s End, Creating Challenges For Orthodox Jews Without Smartphones

ELIMINATED! IDF and Shin Bet Launch Precision Strikes, Eliminate Senior Hamas Commanders in Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network