American Tourist George Glezmann Freed by Taliban, Heads Home via Qatar

After a meeting in Kabul between U.S. Envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials, George Glezmann, a 65-year-old American tourist detained since 2022, has been released and is traveling to Qatar before returning to the U.S. tonight with Boehler.
