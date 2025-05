VIDEOS: BMG Rosh Yeshiva Harav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a visited several Cleveland schools today, meeting with and addressing tinokos shel bais rabban ahead of Shavuos. The Rosh Yeshiva will be attending an Adirei Hatorah meeting in Cleveland this evening, along with BMG CEO R’ Yosef Heinemann.

