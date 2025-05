U.S. Army officials said that the Army will be accountable for any DC road repairs that could come out of June 14’s military parade.

The parade, which will be held on the Army’s 250th birthday—and, President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday—will feature a host of heavy military vehicles, including 28 M1A1 tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Strykers, and four Paladins.