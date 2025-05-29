WH: Trump, Witkoff Submit Israel-Backed Ceasefire Proposal to Hamas, Aim to Free Hostages

WH PRESS SECRETARY: “I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and the President submitted a ceasefire proposal to Hamas that Israel backed and supported… We hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home.”
