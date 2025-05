🚨 Bernard Kerik, former NYPD Commissioner who led the department during the 9/11 attacks, has died at 69.

Kerik was hospitalized in a cardiac unit earlier this month. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Kerik’s passing on social media, writing on X: “We mourn the loss of Bernard B. Kerik, a warrior, patriot, and courageous public servant. Bernie passed away tragically on May 29, 2025, after a private battle with illness.”