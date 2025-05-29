Bernard Kerik, NYPD Commissioner During 9/11 Attacks, Passes Away At 69

Bernard B. Kerik, the former New York City Police Commissioner who gained national prominence for his leadership during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, passed away on Thursday at the age of 69. His death was announced by FBI Director Kash Patel, who said that Kerik succumbed to a cardiac illness after a private battle.

Born on September 4, 1955, in Newark, New Jersey, Bernard Bailey Kerik rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognized figures in American law enforcement. Growing up in a working-class family, Kerik faced early challenges, including a troubled childhood marked by his mother’s struggles with alcoholism and his parents’ separation. He later chronicled these experiences in his 2001 memoir, The Lost Son: A Life in Pursuit of Justice. After dropping out of high school, Kerik earned his GED and embarked on a career that would span over four decades in law enforcement, military service, and national security.

Kerik’s career began in the U.S. Army, where he served as a Military Policeman from 1974 to 1977, earning a Presidential Commendation for Heroism from President Ronald Reagan. Following his military service, he joined the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department in New Jersey before transitioning to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in 1986. Over the next 15 years, Kerik climbed the ranks of the NYPD, known for his tough stance on crime and his work in reducing violence in New York City during the 1990s.

In 2000, Kerik was appointed the 40th Commissioner of the NYPD by then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a close ally. His tenure was defined by his leadership during the 9/11 attacks, where he worked alongside Giuliani to coordinate the city’s emergency response following the collapse of the World Trade Center. His steady presence during the crisis earned him widespread praise and over 100 awards for meritorious and heroic service, including two Distinguished Service Awards from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

However, Kerik’s career was not without controversy. In 2004, he was nominated by President George W. Bush to lead the Department of Homeland Security, but he withdrew his nomination amid scrutiny over his personal and financial dealings. In 2009, Kerik pleaded guilty to tax fraud and making false statements, resulting in a four-year prison sentence. He served three years before his release in 2013. In 2020, President Donald Trump granted Kerik a full pardon, citing his contributions to law enforcement and national security.

Following his pardon, Kerik remained active in political and legal spheres, often aligning himself with Trump and his allies. He worked closely with Giuliani in 2020 to investigate claims of voter fraud in the presidential election, efforts that led to his identification as an unindicted co-conspirator in a Georgia election interference case. Kerik was subpoenaed to testify in the trial of Trump associates Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell in 2023, though his attorney, Tim Parlatore, emphasized that Kerik would not testify without immunity due to potential legal risks.

In April 2025, Kerik made headlines again when Qatar reportedly hired him as a lobbyist, a move that raised eyebrows due to his close ties to Giuliani and his vocal support for Qatar following Trump’s electoral victory.

Kerik is survived by his wife, Hala, and their two daughters, as well as a son from a previous marriage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)