Chesed of Flatbush Moves Into New Coney Island Avenue Headquarters After Aiding Over 6,000 Residents in Under Three Years

Chesed of Flatbush has moved into their new headquarters at Coney Island Ave and Ave I.

In under three years, COF has aided nearly 6,300 Flatbush residents through their extensive Gemach, supplying hospital beds, wheelchairs, Hoyer lifts, knee scooters, shower chairs, commodes, specialized recliners, crutches, canes, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and more.

Their dedicated team of nurses and doctors has also provided vital medical care, addressing a decades-long gap in the community. Powered by over 100 devoted volunteers, COF stands as a beacon of chesed, offering 24/7 assistance at 929-472-0000.

👀 The attached video is only a partial view of the equipment and medical supplies, which will be moved into their new headquarters next week!

