HAMAS LIES EXPOSED: Hamas claimed on Sunday that Israeli forces killed at least 31 Palestinians and wounded 175 others near a U.S.-backed aid distribution site in Rafah, Gaza Strip, alleging the shootings occurred as civilians sought humanitarian aid. However, security footage released by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which operates the site, directly contradicts these claims, showing no gunfire or injuries at the time and location specified by Hamas.

Your browser does not support the video tag.