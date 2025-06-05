🚨 HISTORIC WIN: Orthodox Majority Secured In WZO 2025 Elections as Eretz Hakodesh Scores Landmark Results

🚨 HISTORIC ERETZ HAKODESH RESULTS: The preliminary results released today confirm that participation in the 2025 WZO election, which took place from March 10-May 4, 2025, marked an over 86% increase from the 123,575 votes in the most recent U.S. election in 2020. In this year’s election, 224,237 valid votes were cast online, and 6,020 valid votes were mailed in via paper ballots.

🚨 YWN HAS CONFIRMED THAT THE RESULTS BETWEEN ALL THE PARTIES WHO WITH AN ORTHODOX MAJORITY IN THE WZO FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY!