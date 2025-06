TWICE IN ONE WEEK: Rabbi Elie Lemmel, a Jewish outreach leader, was violently assaulted on Friday morning in France – for the second time within days. On Friday morning, an Afghan national threw a chair at him in Neuilly-sur-Seine for wearing a Yarmulka. Passersby apprehended the suspect, and Rabbi Lemmel, with minor injuries, was hospitalized.

On May 31, three drunks attacked him in Deauville, remaining at large.