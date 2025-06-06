Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Maj. Gen. David Zini, New Shin Bet Head, Retires from IDF After 33 Years


Maj. Gen. David Zini, who was appointed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to head the Shin Bet security agency, officially left the military this week. On Wednesday, a ceremony was held to bid Zini farewell after 33 years of service in the IDF.



