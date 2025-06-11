Trump Shrugs Off Middle East Evacuations, Says “You’ll Have to See”

President Trump was asked earlier while leaving the White House on the way to the Kennedy Center, why military dependents and diplomats were being evacuated from the Middle East, to which he shrugged and responded, “You’ll have to see, thank you.”
President Trump was asked earlier while leaving the White House on the way to the Kennedy Center, why military dependents and diplomats were being evacuated from the Middle East, to which he shrugged and responded, “You’ll have to see, thank you.”
Popular Posts